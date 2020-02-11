Video

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said an Irish unity referendum is "just the direction of travel" following the Republic of Ireland's general election.

Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme following the surge in support for her party, she said a series of factors, not just the election, suggested this was the way forward.

She said politicians in Dublin and London had to start preparing for such a vote.

But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there is no mandate for a border poll.