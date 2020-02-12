Bird's-eye views and horsing around in the snow

Media player
Northern Ireland wakes up to snowy scenes
Love it or loathe it, snow creates some beautiful, wintry scenes.
There was plenty of stunning imagery in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, with many places covered in a blanket of the white stuff.
BBC News NI viewers have been out and about with their cameras to capture the picturesque scenes... and some very excited pets.
12 Feb 2020
