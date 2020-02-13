Portrush Air Show cancelled in cost-cutting drive

Video

The Portrush Air Show will not receive council funding this year as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council struggles with debts of £68.7m.

The annual aviation display is a flagship event for tourism along Northern Ireland's north coast.

But the council is cutting back on its spending, including the £240,000 it provides to support the air show.

Councillor Darryl Wilson confirmed the show is "off the table" this year but that "doesn't mean that it won't return at some point in the future".

Read more here.