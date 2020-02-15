BBC NI reporter's plastic-free challenge diary

Media player
Single-use plastic: How would you cope without it for a week?
BBC News NI reporter Eve Rosato spent one week living without single-use plastics.
You can watch how she got on with the challenge and read more here.
15 Feb 2020
