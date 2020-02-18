'They have nothing here for gambling addicts'

Video

The parents of a County Fermanagh man who took his own life as a result of a gambling addiction say his life could have been saved if laws were stricter.

Lewis Keogh took his own life aged 34 in 2013. At the time of his death he was about £50,000 in debt.

His parents, Sadie and Peter Keogh are calling for stronger laws to be brought introduced in Northern Ireland to tackle gambling addiction.

NI's gambling laws have remained unchanged since 1985.

