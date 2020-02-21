Media player
Derry Girls prop features in exhibit
Protestants keep toasters in the cupboard, while Catholics love bingo.
The 'blackboard' scene from series two of the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls was one of the standout TV moments of 2019.
When Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James go on a cross-community trip, they find there is more that divides Protestants and Catholics than unites them.
Now the blackboard satire is at the centre of a new exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.
Culture Lab: Don't Believe the Stereotype aims to show that history and identities in Northern Ireland are more complicated than they might appear.
21 Feb 2020
