Snow to fall across Northern Ireland

Snow to fall across NI
Video

Travel disruption is expected on Monday due to a yellow warning for snow and rain.

The Met Office alert comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, with snow expected to fall in many parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place until noon on Monday.

Strong coastal gusts of up to 55mph and inland gusts of 40-45mph may cause snow to drift on higher ground.

  • 23 Feb 2020