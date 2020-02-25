Media player
Red Lines: Trading trouble
Mark Carruthers talks trade and customs with BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor John Campbell, Patrick Maguire from the New Statesman and international trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska.
Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI's politics team - Subscribe on BBC Sounds here.
25 Feb 2020
