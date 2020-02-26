Video

Carrickfergus Castle has stood the test of time for 800 years but, after a year out of action, its tower has reopened to the public after the installation of a new roof.

It was built over the course of a year as part of a £1m conservation project.

It replaces a flat roof, built in the 1930s, that had been leaking rainwater into the tower's upper levels.

The new roof was built using medieval techniques and Irish oak harvested from trees felled during 2017's Storm Ophelia.