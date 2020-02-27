'1.3 million bits of litter' on NI streets

Media player
Northern Ireland's streets littered with 1.3 million bits of rubbish
There are 1.3 million bits of litter on Northern Ireland's streets at any one time, according to the most extensive survey of its kind ever done.
That equates to 28 tonnes of rubbish.
The figures have emerged as a result of research carried out for environmental group Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and a Stormont executive department.
Cigarette butts are the most commonly discarded item, followed by drinks cans, crisps packets, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles.
27 Feb 2020
