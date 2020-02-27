Coronavirus: First case diagnosed in Northern Ireland
The first case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland has been diagnosed, the Public Health Agency has said.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the adult had travelled from northern Italy via Dublin.

He said the patient had contacted a GP and had taken steps to self-isolate.

