Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: First case diagnosed in Northern Ireland
The first case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland has been diagnosed, the Public Health Agency has said.
Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the adult had travelled from northern Italy via Dublin.
He said the patient had contacted a GP and had taken steps to self-isolate.
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51668206/coronavirus-first-case-diagnosed-in-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window