'I lived off takeaways - I needed to change'

Video

The heaviest Phil Kayes weighed was 37 stone. He had been living on takeaways, crisps and chocolate.

"It was a very, very small social circle. I was struggling to walk anywhere and I couldn't drive," he said.

He knew it had to change. Now, he's lost 21 stone (133.4kg) in less than three years and the transformation has changed his life, from his wardrobe to his relationships.

Video journalist: Eimear Flanagan