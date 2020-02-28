'I lived off takeaways - I needed to change'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weight loss of 21 stone gives Bangor man new lease of life
The heaviest Phil Kayes weighed was 37 stone. He had been living on takeaways, crisps and chocolate.
"It was a very, very small social circle. I was struggling to walk anywhere and I couldn't drive," he said.
He knew it had to change. Now, he's lost 21 stone (133.4kg) in less than three years and the transformation has changed his life, from his wardrobe to his relationships.
Video journalist: Eimear Flanagan
-
28 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51672196/weight-loss-of-21-stone-gives-bangor-man-new-lease-of-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window