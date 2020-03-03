Educating children on coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Educating school children on good hygiene
Primary school pupils in Belfast have been learning how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The children have been taught how to properly wash their hands and how to practise good hygiene.
One pupil, Adam, said: "I can protect myself by eating healthy and cleaning my hands."
Video journalist: Ali Gordon
03 Mar 2020
