'No link between NI's latest coronavirus cases'
Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It bring the total number of cases in the region to three - none of them are connected.

The two new cases have been detected in adults - one recently returned from northern Italy, while the other was in contact with someone in the UK who had tested positive the virus.

Health Minister Robin Swann made the announcement on Tuesday.

  • 04 Mar 2020