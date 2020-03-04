Media player
Red Lines: Equality Street
Irish News columnist Mary Kelly, Green Party Leader Clare Bailey and Wendy Blundell from the Institution of Civil Engineers look at women in public life with Mark Carruthers.
Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC News NI's politics team - subscribe on BBC Sounds here.
04 Mar 2020
