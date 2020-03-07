NI's LGBT youth radio programme
Video

LGBT youth radio programme Gaybledegook on NI's airwaves

Young LGBT voices are getting more time on the airwaves after a group in Belfast started a youth radio programme.

The radio programme, which is called Gaybledegook, is broadcast online.

It was developed by Radio YNP, which is part of Special EU Programmes Body's Youth Network For Peace programme.

The programme aims to engage with young people from both sides of the Irish border.

Video journalist: Leanna Byrne

  • 07 Mar 2020