Video

Ruaidhri Maguire is a professional male ballet dancer from Moneymore, County Londonderry.

He wants to break the stereotypes about male ballet dancers and show that there's a true athleticism in dance.

Ruaidhri, a soloist with the Baltic Opera Ballet in Poland, spends six days a week in the gym to keep up with his intense training regimes.

"There's a true strength behind it and there's a true rawness to being a male ballet dancer," he said.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey