'I booked flights hours before Flybe collapsed'

Flybe: 'I booked flights hours before collapse'

Regional airline Flybe went into administration in the early hours of Thursday, putting thousands of jobs at risk and disrupting travel plans.

Sandra Morrow booked flights just hours before the company collapsed, and said she was left feeling worried.

But Belfast City Airport, where the airline was the main operator, said it is confident other airlines will step in to fill the routes left vacant.

  • 05 Mar 2020