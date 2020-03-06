Media player
Flybe collapse: 'It feels like a death in the family'
A former Flybe pilot has spoken of her devastation after she lost her job when the airline collapsed.
The carrier, which operated about 80% of flights at Belfast City airport, went into administration on Thursday.
Judith Watt, from Northern Ireland, worked for the company for 14 years.
She said she was "heartbroken" to lose her job.
06 Mar 2020
