'This virus will continue to spread'

Coronavirus: NI chief medical officer anticipates further cases
There are 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride told BBC News NI he anticipates further cases of the illness in the weeks ahead.
St Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled across the island of Ireland, including Belfast and Dublin, due to the rise in the number of people diagnosed with the virus.
But Dr McBride said the evidence for cancelling mass gatherings "is just not there".
10 Mar 2020
