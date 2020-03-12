Schools will not close in Northern Ireland
First Minister Arlene Foster says the containment phase of the coronavirus outbreak has been "relatively successful in Northern Ireland".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Northern Ireland executive is not at a stage where they need to take the decision to close schools.

Earlier on Thursday, the Irish prime minister said all schools, colleges and childcare facilities would close in the Republic of Ireland would close from 18:00 GMT.

