RHI: Overview of green energy scheme

What was the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme was set up in 2012 with the aim of changing the way people in Northern Ireland generated heat by encouraging them to switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

But it had one big flaw - the fuel cost less than the subsidy claimants were getting.

BBC News NI looks back at the scheme that contributed to the collapse of Stormont in 2017.

  • 13 Mar 2020