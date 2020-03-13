Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RHI: Overview of green energy scheme
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme was set up in 2012 with the aim of changing the way people in Northern Ireland generated heat by encouraging them to switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
But it had one big flaw - the fuel cost less than the subsidy claimants were getting.
BBC News NI looks back at the scheme that contributed to the collapse of Stormont in 2017.
Read more here.
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window