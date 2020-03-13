RHI 'a project too far'

Media player
A report into a green energy scheme that contributed to the collapse of Northern Ireland's government in 2017 is due to be published later.
The findings of the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme will be outlined at Stormont.
The scheme was set up to encourage the use of renewable energy sources, but it closed to new entrants in 2016 amid concerns about the potential cost.
A public inquiry into the scheme was set up in 2017, led by a retired judge.
Forty eight individuals and organisations have been given advance warning that they will face criticism in the findings.
13 Mar 2020
