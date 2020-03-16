The violence my sister suffered was horrendous

Video

Since 2010 an average of five people have been killed every year in Northern Ireland by a current/former partner or close family member.

Caroline Crossan was murdered by her husband in Londonderry in 1997. The judge called it a "savage and unprovoked assault'.

Her brother, Darren McGrellis, has spoken to BBC News NI about the impact her death had on his family.

His comments come as Northern Ireland is preparing to introduce domestic homicide reviews.

The reviews are independent multi-agency investigations into the circumstances of such deaths, with the aim of promoting learning and support to bereaved families.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken