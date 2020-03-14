'Confronted with a new challenge'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hand washing no longer 'a luxury'

Ireland's deputy PM says everyone's lives need to change if the most vulnerable people are to be protected from the coronavirus.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Mar 2020