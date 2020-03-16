Foster thanks supporters over RHI 'dark moments'

Video

Arlene Foster appeared close to tears as she told the Northern Ireland Assembly of what got her through the "dark moments" of the RHI affair.

The first minister thanked "my precious family who had to listen to so many people speaking of their wife, daughter, sister and mother in such a disparaging way".

She said they "never stopped believing in me as a person of integrity".

She also thanked God and friends and colleagues inside and outside the DUP.

The findings into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme were published on Friday.