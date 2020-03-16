Foster thanks supporters over RHI 'dark moments'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RHI: Arlene Foster thanks supporters for helping her through 'dark moments'
Arlene Foster appeared close to tears as she told the Northern Ireland Assembly of what got her through the "dark moments" of the RHI affair.
The first minister thanked "my precious family who had to listen to so many people speaking of their wife, daughter, sister and mother in such a disparaging way".
She said they "never stopped believing in me as a person of integrity".
She also thanked God and friends and colleagues inside and outside the DUP.
The findings into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme were published on Friday.
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51911612/rhi-arlene-foster-thanks-supporters-for-helping-her-through-dark-momentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window