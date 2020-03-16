Media player
Coronavirus: ‘There needs to be good, safe, free childcare’
NI Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma says more needs to be done to support children on free school meals, as well as their parents, during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think when the schools close, arrangements need to be in place so that those parents of children who are on free school meals are supported," she said.
"We also need to have arrangements for parents to have childcare, particularly those parents who work for the NHS and have social care responsibilities."
16 Mar 2020
