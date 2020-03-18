Video

The coronavirus is affecting self-employed musicians as venues across Northern Ireland close and gigs and weddings are postponed.

Conor McCaffrey is part of an Irish traditional music folk group and he's also in a wedding band.

"There are so many people that make a living playing music," he says.

"A lot of people are losing their stable income and their only income in many cases, straight away with no warning."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken