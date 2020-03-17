'We will target the most struggling'
No company in NI will pay business rates for the next three months, Stormont's Finance Minister has said.

It forms a package of measures announced by Conor Murphy to tackle the effects of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Speaking on BBC Newsline Mr Murphy said he will target the "most struggling".

