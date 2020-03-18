Media player
Coronavirus: 'The societal and economic impact of this measure will be enormous'
Schools across Northern Ireland are to close to pupils from Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.
Six new cases of the virus were confirmed in NI on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 68.
Schools in England, Scotland and Wales will close from Friday.
A number of NI schools had already decided to close for the rest of this week. Some are listed on the NI Direct website.
18 Mar 2020
