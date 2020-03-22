‘stay at home’
Video

'Stay at home' - Doctors and nurses appeal to UK

Doctors and nurses on the front line in the coronavirus crisis have made a direct appeal to the UK public.

"If you choose to stay at home, you will save lives," say healthcare professionals from the Belfast Trust respiratory team in a video that has been widely shared on social media.

It comes as the number of UK deaths reached 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition.

