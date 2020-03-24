Media player
'I don't want mum to be remembered as a statistic'
The daughter of the fourth person in Northern Ireland to die with coronavirus has described her heartbreak at not being able to kiss her goodbye.
Ruth Burke, 82, passed away on Monday night in Antrim Area Hospital and her family has asked for her to be named.
They said she was simply unable to fight the disease.
Because coronavirus is so contagious, those who die with it must be placed in closed coffins.
Mrs Burke's daughter Brenda said the family did not want her simply to be remembered as a statistic.
