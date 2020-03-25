Cross-community effort for those in self-isolation

Video

In rural County Tyrone representatives from three different churches have come together to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Father David Moore, the Reverend Peter Thompson from the Church of Ireland and Presbyterian minister Mark Dodds from the Donaghmore and Castlecaulfied areas have organised a leaflet drop.

It provides details of people from local community groups who can help deliver food and medication to those who are self-isolating and cannot leave their house.

More than 1,000 groups have been set up across the UK to help those self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Police are also urging people to be cautious in some circumstances and to be aware of potential scammers, especially when handing over money.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken.