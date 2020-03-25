Media player
Coronavirus: Northern Ireland's deserted streets from the air
Drone footage shows empty towns, cities and streets in Northern Ireland as the public follow the advice to stay at home.
Only essential services can stay open, which led to unusually light traffic and empty roads during rush hour.
25 Mar 2020
