Young farmers set up food drop for the vulnerable
A group from Moycraig Young Farmers' club in County Antrim have set up a food drop for local vulnerable people.

Over two nights, the farmers, took in a steady stream of donations from locals to be distributed to vulnerable or elderly people in the village of Mosside.

  • 26 Mar 2020