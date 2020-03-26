Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clap for Carers: Northern Ireland pays tribute to healthcare workers
People from across Northern Ireland have paid tribute to NHS staff and care workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
They were taking part in the "Clap for Carers" tribute, with buildings being lit blue and cathedrals ringing bells.
26 Mar 2020
