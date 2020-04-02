GP outlines lack of protection equipment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: GP outlines lack of protective equipment

Dr John Porteous, a GP from Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, explains how many personal protective equipment kits his GP practice has been given.

He said he had a small amount of kits to use, which had to be kept for high risk consultations.

  • 02 Apr 2020