Coronavirus: GP outlines lack of protective equipment
Dr John Porteous, a GP from Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, explains how many personal protective equipment kits his GP practice has been given.
He said he had a small amount of kits to use, which had to be kept for high risk consultations.
02 Apr 2020
