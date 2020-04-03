Media player
Coronavirus: Health department 'too slow to act' on coronavirus
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said the Department of Health has been too slow to act over coronavirus.
Ms O'Neill said healthcare staff still did not have the personal protection equipment they needed.
She said the situation was "unacceptable".
UUP leader Steve Aiken said Mrs O'Neill was trying to exploit the crisis for political gain, adding that her comments were "regrettable but not unexpected".
03 Apr 2020
