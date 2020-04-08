Video

Rhys McKendry from Newtownabbey was travelling in South America when the coronavirus outbreak occurred.

The 21-year-old is in lockdown in a hostel in Peru where two people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He has been there for over three weeks.

He says he faces a five to 10 year prison sentence from authorities in Peru if he tries to leave the hostel.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: “As a result of quarantine restrictions in regions and as parts of Peru are not reachable by road a handful of Irish citizens remain in Peru.

"The Embassy is in contact with these citizens and with the local authorities and will continue to assist them in every way possible.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken