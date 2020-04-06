'We will love them like one of our own'
A paramedic on the front line against coronavirus in Northern Ireland has said that when ambulance staff take patients to hospital, they will love them "like one of our own".

Tina Brennan, an emergency medical technician with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, said staff understand they are possibly the last person the patient will see, and will hold their hand.

She also talked about the fear of catching the virus.

