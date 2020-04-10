Video

As the lockdown due to coronavirus continues, places of worship across Northern Ireland have sought new ways to reach their faithful over Easter - the most important period in the Christian calendar.

Many churches will be streaming Easter services on websites and social networking platforms.

Members of the Nazarene Church in Carrickfergus will be able to watch Rev Philip McAlister preside over their Easter celebrations via social networking sites.

“I never imagined my job would be like this," he told BBC News NI.

"Preachers feed over their audience and whenever you’re standing in an empty room and staring into a camera, it's different, but we’re able to get it done."

St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry is also livestreaming its Easter Mass.

“When you go out to the church there’s nobody there and you’re looking at a red dot through the webcam," said Fr Paul Farren, the church's administrator.

“We pray that this ends as quickly as possible so that people can come back together."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken