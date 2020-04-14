Digging for therapy amid the coronavirus crisis

Video

When he was a young boy, Jim Kerr was shown by his father how to prepare ground for growing crops.

That was more than 45 years ago, but when his photography and drone business stalled as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, he decided to put these skills to use once more.

The County Tyrone man has spent the last two weeks of isolation transforming his front garden to grow a crop of vegetables. He captured the entire process on film using his drone.

With three of his daughter’s working on the front line as key workers, he says it has acted as a form of therapy for him.

He said: “When you’re digging the garden, all you're worried about is the next sod you turn over.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken