'Wherever there is need, we will go'

Amy Jones from Newry had worked as a doctor in Australia for two years.

The 28-year-old had been travelling in New Zealand with her boyfriend when the coronavirus lockdown occurred and they became stranded as all flights were cancelled.

The online campaign, Answer Ireland's Call Initiative, helped the couple return to Ireland by purchasing and arranging new flights.

They have one week of self-isolating left before they will be able to start working within healthcare settings again.

"Wherever there's need, we will go, we're obviously worried because there's a real chance that we could become sick," said Amy.

"But at the end of the day, this is what we signed up for when we started training all those years ago."

To date, Answer Ireland's Call Initiative has raised money to fund 80 flights for healthcare workers from both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Video Journalist: Niall McCracken