A Belfast solicitor says he's seen an increase in child custody disputes since the Covid-19 lockdown was put in place.

Current guidance states that children can go between homes as long as their health is not being put at risk.

Andrew Mairs works in family law at Family law Keenan solicitors. He says he is currently dealing with several cases where communication has broken down over child visits during lockdown.

He said: "There are going to be children who haven't seen a parent for a period of three or four months.

"For that child and for that parent that's time you can never get back."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken