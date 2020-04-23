Video

As social distancing restrictions continue due to the coronavirus there are extra challenges for those who are blind or have sight loss.

Louise Neeson has limited vision and is registered blind. She is originally from Maghera, County Londonderry, but now lives in Belfast with her fiancée Joe, who is also registered blind.

“Everybody is having difficulties receiving grocery deliveries these day and we find that exceptionally difficult," she said.

“Whenever I go to the shop, I’ve had the experience of there being a queue outside and not realising.”

Meanwhile Debbie Shaw from Randalstown has had some initial difficulties getting her guide dog much needed exercise.

Debbie was born with albinism, which causes her eyes to be light sensitive and in recent years her eyesight has deteriorated to the point where she requires the aid of her guide dog, Frizz.

However, her underlying health conditions means she has had to self-isolate, which has limited Frizz’s time outside.

She has had to look to local volunteers for a solution.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken