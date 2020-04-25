Community works up a sweat to get through lockdown

Video

People in the Creggan area of Londonderry have taken to their doorsteps to exercise, as social distancing measures remain in place.

Community group, the Old Library Trust (OLT), arranged for fitness instructors to visit a number of streets in the area.

OLT manager George McGowan said: “People can’t go much further than their homes right now and it’s starting to take its toll.

“So we came up with the idea of taking the exercise classes to the streets, to the local residents.

“Obviously we’ve asked people to stay in their front garden or close to the front of their house, in terms of social distancing," he added.

“The response has been unbelievable.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken