Putting priesthood on hold to return to medicine

Video

Soon after qualifying as a junior doctor in Belfast in 2014, Christopher Gault left medicine to study to be a priest.

Although he is still continuing his studies as part of the Dominican Order, he decided to resume his medical duties while the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

He is currently working as a junior doctor at the Mater Hospital in Belfast.

He said: “I kind of felt that was the right thing to do at this time, I just want to help in any way I can.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken