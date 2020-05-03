Video

A new short, illustrated book is aiming to help children better understand the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scared Gang Have To Stay At Home is a free online resource and has already been translated into 12 languages.

The book's author Éadaoin Bhreathnach, who is also an occupational therapist, works in the field of child trauma.

"Children really have an antenna in terms of picking up when adults are feeling vulnerable and it makes them then feel vulnerable themselves.

“At this time in a global pandemic, we’re all experiencing a threat. So with the story, I felt it was important that it was a vehicle for parents to reassure children.”

Video Journalist: Niall McCracken