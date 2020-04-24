Media player
Coronavirus Catch-up: Have your questions about the pandemic answered
The coronavirus pandemic has brought many plenty of questions.
What happens next? What do I do if I catch the virus? Does wearing a mask actually do anything?
Our correspondents will be on-hand to answer your questions every Monday night from 19:00 BST during our Coronavirus Catch-up.
You can watch it here on the BBC News NI website or over on our Facebook page.
Email your questions to bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk putting 'Coronavirus Catch-up' as the subject to get involved.
24 Apr 2020
