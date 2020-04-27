Firefighters diverted to Carrickbroad wildfire

Video

In County Armagh fire crews are laying down foam to contain a wildfire which has been burning on Carrickbroad Mountain near Dromintee for three days.

It's one of 300 wildfires which the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have dealt with since the beginning of April.

About 60 crew are involved from places like Crossmaglen, Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Newry.

They are a valuable resource which has had to be diverted from other work in towns and villages during the coronavirus crisis.